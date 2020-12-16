Manager Luis Rojas said Wednesday that Syndergaard (elbow) is "on schedule or maybe a little bit ahead of schedule" in his recovery process, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

Syndergaard began mound work in November after undergoing Tommy John surgery in late March. He's received positive reports regarding his recovery process so far, although Rojas said that it'd be a bit of a long shot for him to be ready by Opening Day. However, he said that the right-hander could potentially return to action sometime during the first half of the 2021 season.