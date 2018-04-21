Mets' Noah Syndergaard: Provides quality start Friday

Syndergaard (2-0) didn't factor into the decision in Friday's extra-inning win over the Braves, allowing three runs on seven hits over six innings while striking out six.

The right-hander produced his second quality start of the season, firing 70 of 103 pitches for strikes. Syndergaard's 3.29 ERA through 27.1 innings doesn't exactly look dominant, but his 39:5 K:BB ties him with Justin Verlander for fourth in the majors in strikeouts. He'll next take the mound Thursday in St. Louis.

