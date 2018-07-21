Mets' Noah Syndergaard: Pulled after five innings
Syndergaard was lifted from Friday's start against the Yankees after his velocity dipped significantly in his final inning of work, Tim Healey of Newsday reports. He tossed five innings, allowing one run on eight hits while striking out four as he exited the game in line for the victory.
A trainer came out to evaluate Syndergaard during the fifth inning, but he managed to stay in the game and finish the frame. After being removed, the trainer was spotted examining Syndergaard's pitching hand in the dugout, Kristie Ackert of the New York Daily News reports. The extent of the injury is currently unknown, but more news figures to surface in the near future. Syndergaard has made just two appearances since missing time on the shelf with a strained ligament in his right index finger, so it's unclear if this is a related issue.
