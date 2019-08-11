Mets' Noah Syndergaard: Quality start in no-decision
Syndergaard didn't factor into the decision in Saturday's 4-3 win over the Nationals, allowing two runs on seven hits and two walks over seven innings while striking out five.
The right-hander looked like he might be in trouble after Juan Soto took him deep for a two-run shot in the first inning, but Syndergaard settled down after that and kept the Nats off the board for the rest of his night. He's now delivered six straight quality starts, working at least seven innings in each, and Thor will take a 3.89 ERA and 145:40 K:BB through 148 innings into his next outing Friday in Kansas City.
