Mets' Noah Syndergaard: Racks up Ks against Marlins
Syndergaard struck out eight over four innings in Friday's Grapefruit League game against the Marlins, allowing four runs (three earned) on six hits without a walk.
The impact on his ERA wasn't ideal, but the key takeaway was Thor's impressive display of dominance. The right-hander now boasts a 14:5 K:BB through only 8.2 spring innings, and Syndergaard is on course to be more than ready to take his initial turn as the Mets' No. 2 starter.
More News
-
Mets' Noah Syndergaard: Shaky command in second start•
-
Mets' Noah Syndergaard: Hits 99 mph in spring debut•
-
Mets' Noah Syndergaard: Making spring debut Monday•
-
Mets' Noah Syndergaard: Gets arbitration raise from Mets•
-
Mets' Noah Syndergaard: Fans six in shutout•
-
Mets' Noah Syndergaard: Lined up to start Sunday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball breakouts, sims, picks
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
12-team mixed Rotisserie auction
Nothing will test your feelings about a player like an auction. Scott White and company recently...
-
Cheat Sheet: sleepers, rankings and more
Everything you need to dominate your draft, right here in one place.
-
Outfield Tiers 2.0
Outfield is weak at the top, but there's never a shortage of options at the position, as Scott...
-
Starting Pitcher Tiers 2.0
Starting pitcher is still defined by what's at the top, but there are better mid-range options...
-
Relief Pitcher Tiers 2.0
Relief pitcher has always been a volatile position, but these days it offers fewer assurances...