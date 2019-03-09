Mets' Noah Syndergaard: Racks up Ks against Marlins

Syndergaard struck out eight over four innings in Friday's Grapefruit League game against the Marlins, allowing four runs (three earned) on six hits without a walk.

The impact on his ERA wasn't ideal, but the key takeaway was Thor's impressive display of dominance. The right-hander now boasts a 14:5 K:BB through only 8.2 spring innings, and Syndergaard is on course to be more than ready to take his initial turn as the Mets' No. 2 starter.