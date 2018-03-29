Mets' Noah Syndergaard: Ready for Opening Day assignment

Syndergaard will make his second straight Opening Day start Thursday at home against the Cardinals.

He becomes the first Met since Johan Santana in 2008-10 to make consecutive Opening Day starts. Syndergaard cruised through spring training, posting a 23:6 K:BB in 20 innings, and if he can avoid the injuries that cut short his 2017 campaign, he has the dominant stuff to factor into the NL Cy Young conversation at the end of the year.