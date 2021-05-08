Syndergaard (elbow) is expected to begin a rehab assignment in approximately one week, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.
Syndergaard continues making steady progress in his return from Tommy John surgery, a procedure he underwent back in March of last year. He remains on track to return to the big-league roster in mid-June.
