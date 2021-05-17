Syndergaard (elbow) will make his first rehab appearance with Low-A St. Lucie on Wednesday, Justin Toscano of The Bergen Record reports.

Syndergaard has been recovering from Tommy John surgery that he underwent in March of 2020, and the start of his rehab assignment marks a big step in his recovery. The right-hander will likely require several rehab appearances to build back up to a full workload, but he remains on track to return to the major-league roster in mid-June.