Mets' Noah Syndergaard: Remains on track to start Tuesday

Syndergaard is in line to start Tuesday's game against the White Sox, Tim Healey of Newsday reports.

With the trade deadline less than 24 hours away, it remains to be seen whether Syndergaard will be dealt by the Mets, but as of now, he remains on track to pitch on normal rest. Of course, that could change in an instant if New York gains traction on a potential deal.

