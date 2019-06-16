Mets' Noah Syndergaard: Removed from Saturday's start
Syndergaard exited Saturday's start versus the Cardinals with an apparent right hamstring injury, Tim Healey of Newsday reports.
Syndergaard came out for the seventh inning just short of the 100-pitch mark and limped off the field in the middle of his second batter of the inning. The 26-year-old allowed five runs (four earned) over six innings, with two inherited runners scoring after he left the game.
