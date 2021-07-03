Syndergaard (elbow) has been playing catch off flat ground recently, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.
Syndergaard initially faced a six-week shutdown starting in late May, but he was able to pick up a ball sooner than expected and has been throwing for about a week. He was able to play catch from around 75 feet at Yankee Stadium on Saturday. The right-hander could resume mound work in the coming weeks, and manager Luis Rojas said Saturday that the team is still targeting a return around Sept. 1.
