Syndergaard (elbow) has been playing catch off flat ground recently, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

Syndergaard initially faced a six-week shutdown starting in late May, but he was able to pick up a ball sooner than expected and has been throwing for about a week. He was able to play catch from around 75 feet at Yankee Stadium on Saturday. The right-hander could resume mound work in the coming weeks, and manager Luis Rojas said Saturday that the team is still targeting a return around Sept. 1.

