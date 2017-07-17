Mets' Noah Syndergaard: Returns to throwing
Syndergaard (lat) will begin throwing Monday, Carlos Collazo of Baseball America reports.
Thor was expected to begin throwing within two weeks from July 10, so it seems like he's making quick progress in his rehab program. No word has come out as to how long his throwing program will last, although it almost certainly would be shorter if he were to come back as a reliever instead of as a starter. More information on his timetable should come forth once he lengthens his throws in the coming days.
More News
-
Mets' Noah Syndergaard: Set to resume throwing within two weeks•
-
Mets' Noah Syndergaard: Won't throw for four more weeks•
-
Mets' Noah Syndergaard: Still not ready to throw•
-
Mets' Noah Syndergaard: Shifted to 60-day DL•
-
Mets' Noah Syndergaard: Shut down for six weeks•
-
Mets' Noah Syndergaard: Receives positive second opinion•
-
J.D. Martinez's value improved by trade
Who gains value with the J.D. Martinez trade? Who loses it? Scott White breaks down the deal...
-
Correa may not be back in time to help
Carlos Correa's surgery to repair a torn thumb ligament could sideline him for two months....
-
How Freeman became elite
Chris Towers takes a look at the growth in Freddie Freeman's game over the last year.
-
Waivers: Parra rendering CarGo obsolete
Gerardo Parra has become a fixture in the Rockies lineup, but does he belong in yours? Is Brett...
-
Bullpens: Cards, Nats move on
The Nationals suddenly have a surplus of options, and the Rangers may have their guy in Alex...
-
Podcast: Closer talk, players to add
We’re back from the weekend and talking closers, players to add, trade candidates and struggling...