Mets' Noah Syndergaard: Returns to throwing

Syndergaard (lat) will begin throwing Monday, Carlos Collazo of Baseball America reports.

Thor was expected to begin throwing within two weeks from July 10, so it seems like he's making quick progress in his rehab program. No word has come out as to how long his throwing program will last, although it almost certainly would be shorter if he were to come back as a reliever instead of as a starter. More information on his timetable should come forth once he lengthens his throws in the coming days.