Mets' Noah Syndergaard: Saddled with eighth loss

Syndergaard (10-8) took the loss Friday night against the Dodgers after giving up four runs on five hits and two walks while striking out four over five innings.

Syndergaard cruised through three scoreless innings to begin his night, but he surrendered four runs in the fourth inning and would exit with a 4-1 deficit. The 27-year-old right-hander is 2-2 over his last five starts, and he sits with a 4.15 ERA and 1.19 WHIP with 180 strikeouts over 180 innings this year.