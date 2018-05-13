Mets' Noah Syndergaard: Saturday's start postponed

Syndergaard won't make his scheduled start Saturday after the Mets' game against the Phillies was postponed due to inclement weather, Jim Salisbury of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

The two teams will make the game up as a single admission doubleheader in August. According to Anthony DiComo of MLB.com, the Mets are sticking with Jacob deGrom for Sunday's series finale, so Syndergaard's next start will now come Tuesday against the Blue Jays.