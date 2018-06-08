Mets' Noah Syndergaard: Scratched from Sunday's start

Syndergaard (finger) experienced swelling and discomfort after playing catch and will not start Sunday against the Yankees, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

Seth Lugo will start the finale of the Subway Series, and it's unclear when Syndergaard will be ready to slot back into the rotation. The Mets will need a fifth starter again on Saturday, June 16 in Arizona. Syndergaard threw off the slope of a mound last Sunday, which was his first activity since a May 25 start against the Brewers. Hopefully there will be more clarity about his timetable before weekly lineups lock next week.