Mets' Noah Syndergaard: Second opinion confirms diagnosis

Syndergaard will rest for an unspecified amount of time before resuming a throwing program after a second opinion confirmed a strain ligament of his right index finger, Mike Puma of the New York Post reports.

Manager Mickey Callaway said that Syndergaard "will rest until he's symptom free" and that his finger is still "tender to the touch." Callaway confirmed that there is no timetable and that he will begin throwing once "all that subsides." That being said, it seems likely that the right-hander will be sidelined until the last week of the month, at the earliest, though a definitive target date should come into focus once he's tossing the ball around again.