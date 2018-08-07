Mets' Noah Syndergaard: Secures seventh win

Syndergaard (7-2) allowed four runs on six hits and one walk while fanning six over 6.1 innings Monday as he picked up the victory against Cincinnati.

Syndergaard was cruising along through six scoreless innings, but that would change in the seventh after the Reds plated four runs. Despite this, he managed to notch a win in his second start since returning from a stint on the disabled list. Syndergaard heads into his next outing with a 3.17 ERA and 1.22 WHIP with 93 punchouts over 88 innings.