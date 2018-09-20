Mets' Noah Syndergaard: Serves up two homers in loss
Syndergaard (12-4) took the loss Wednesday against the Phillies, allowing three runs on four hits and three walks across four innings. He struck out six.
Syndergaard labored through this one, as he needed 89 pitches -- 54 of which went for strikes -- to get just 12 outs. The right-hander served up a pair of homers, a solo shot to Rhys Hoskins in the first inning and a two-run homer to Odubel Herrera in the fourth, marking the first time since Opening Day he allowed multiple homers in a game. Syndergaard has now alternated quality starts with shakier outings dating back to the start of August, raising his ERA from 2.98 to 3.36 over that 10-start stretch. He'll look to finish the season on a positive note with his final two starts coming at home against the Braves and Marlins, respectively.
More News
-
Mets' Noah Syndergaard: Blanks Boston for 12th win•
-
Mets' Noah Syndergaard: Cleared to start Friday•
-
Mets' Noah Syndergaard: X-rays come back clean•
-
Mets' Noah Syndergaard: Exits after getting hit by liner•
-
Mets' Noah Syndergaard: Fans 11 in complete game•
-
Mets' Noah Syndergaard: Knocked around vs. Cubs•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Try Sanchez, Bundy?
There may not be a miracle pickup available on the waiver wire this time of year, but that...
-
Top 20 catchers for 2019
Just how far does Gary Sanchez slide after his disastrous 2018? Well, who's moving ahead of...
-
Waivers: Buttrey latest saves source
Adalberto Mondesi basically steals a base every time he plays now, and Ty Buttrey looks like...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 26
There's plenty of reason to love the Rays in Week 26 (Sept. 17-23), according to Scott White,...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 26
There's no shortage of interesting two-start options in Week 26 (Sept. 17-23) — that is, if...
-
Waivers: Who replaces Pedro Strop?
The Cubs are down a closer, but the replacement could be even better, according to Scott White....