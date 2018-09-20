Mets' Noah Syndergaard: Serves up two homers in loss

Syndergaard (12-4) took the loss Wednesday against the Phillies, allowing three runs on four hits and three walks across four innings. He struck out six.

Syndergaard labored through this one, as he needed 89 pitches -- 54 of which went for strikes -- to get just 12 outs. The right-hander served up a pair of homers, a solo shot to Rhys Hoskins in the first inning and a two-run homer to Odubel Herrera in the fourth, marking the first time since Opening Day he allowed multiple homers in a game. Syndergaard has now alternated quality starts with shakier outings dating back to the start of August, raising his ERA from 2.98 to 3.36 over that 10-start stretch. He'll look to finish the season on a positive note with his final two starts coming at home against the Braves and Marlins, respectively.