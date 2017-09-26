Mets' Noah Syndergaard: Set for one more appearance
Syndergaard is set to throw one inning in a game either Saturday or Sunday, Matt Ehalt of The Record reports.
Syndergaard emerged from his first outing in nearly five months Saturday without issue, and as long as he does the same following a Wednesday bullpen session, he will get up on the mound one more time this season for the Mets.
