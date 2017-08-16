Mets' Noah Syndergaard: Set to throw another bullpen this weekend

Syndergaard (lat) felt good following his first bullpen session Tuesday, and is in line to throw again in the next few days, Marc Carig of Newsday reports.

Syndergaard will continue to ramp up his effort in trying to return to the Mets this season, and will likely toss more than the 20 pitches he threw Tuesday during this weekend's scheduled bullpen. There still hasn't been much clarity regarding a timetable for the right-hander, but if he's able to make it through an upcoming bullpen without any blemishes, the club could send him out on a rehab assignment by the time New York begins a road trip on Aug. 25.