Mets' Noah Syndergaard: Shaky command in second start
Syndergaard walked five batters batters but struck out four and allowed just an unearned run over 2.2 innings in Saturday's Grapefruit League game against the Astros.
He had trouble locating his fastball in his second start of the spring, but when he did get the ball in the zone Syndergaard was still overmatching a Houston lineup that included Jose Altuve, George Springer, Alex Bregman and other likely Opening Day starters. The right-hander still has plenty of time to settle in before the games begin to count, as Thor looks to stay healthy and improve on last season's 25 starts and 9.0 K/9.
