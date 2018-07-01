Mets' Noah Syndergaard: Simulated game on tap

Syndergaard (finger) is scheduled to throw a simulated game Tuesday in Port St. Lucie, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

This was the next step in the progression for Syndergaard, who completed a 30-pitch bullpen session on Tuesday. Should all go as planned, look for the team to announce a date for a regular rehab appearance prior to the All-Star break. They could always elect to activate him outright, though that appears unlikely due to the length of time he's spent on the shelf and the team having little incentive to rush him back.

More News
Our Latest Stories