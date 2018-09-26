Mets' Noah Syndergaard: Six scoreless innings in no-decision

Syndergaard fired six scoreless innings Tuesday in a no-decision against the Braves, allowing three hits and two walks with five strikeouts.

Syndergaard threw 69 percent of his pitches for strikes and allowed just one man past first base. He likely could've gone deeper into the game, but he was removed after six innings and watched as the bullpen blew the lead in the seventh, costing him a shot at a win. Syndergaard bounced back nicely after he was roughed up in his last outing, with this quality start lowering his ERA to a sharp 3.22. He'll make his final regular-season start this weekend against the Marlins.