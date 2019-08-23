Mets' Noah Syndergaard: Six shutout innings

Syndergaard (2-0) allowed two hits and no walks while striking out five across six shutout innings to earn the win Thursday against the Indians.

Syndergaard would have likely worked even deeper into the game, but a lengthy rain delay ended his night after just 73 pitches. He retired the first 16 hitters he faced, with his no hitter broken up by two singles in the sixth frame. Syndergaard has been on quite a run since the All-Star break, working at least seven innings in six of eight starts and allowing just 11 earned runs across 54.1 innings. He'll look to keep things working in his next outing, currently scheduled for Wednesday against the Cubs.