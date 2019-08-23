Mets' Noah Syndergaard: Six shutout innings
Syndergaard (2-0) allowed two hits and no walks while striking out five across six shutout innings to earn the win Thursday against the Indians.
Syndergaard would have likely worked even deeper into the game, but a lengthy rain delay ended his night after just 73 pitches. He retired the first 16 hitters he faced, with his no hitter broken up by two singles in the sixth frame. Syndergaard has been on quite a run since the All-Star break, working at least seven innings in six of eight starts and allowing just 11 earned runs across 54.1 innings. He'll look to keep things working in his next outing, currently scheduled for Wednesday against the Cubs.
More News
-
Mets' Noah Syndergaard: Takes loss despite quality start•
-
Mets' Noah Syndergaard: Quality start in no-decision•
-
Mets' Noah Syndergaard: Delivers quality start in win•
-
Mets' Noah Syndergaard: Staying in Queens•
-
Mets' Noah Syndergaard: Dominant in no-decision•
-
Mets' Noah Syndergaard: Remains on track to start Tuesday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Prospects: Stashes about to pay off
Don't lose faith in your long-term stashes, says Scott White, as the minor-league regular season...
-
Waivers: Sheffield, Solak, Heaney
A couple of prospect call-ups might be of interest to Fantasy players, according to Scott White....
-
Dynasty update: Risers, fallers
What recent developments could have longstanding effects? Scott White considers things from...
-
Bullpen: Hader, Rogers losing saves
The Braves appear to have found their closer, but the Brewers and Twins couldn't be any further...
-
Waivers: Subs for Sale, Tatis, Doolittle
If you lost one of your top players over the weekend, you may be feeling like all hope is lost....
-
Week 22 Preview: Sleeper hitters
The Rangers play eight games in Week 22, and the Orioles have a couple hitters who could surprise....