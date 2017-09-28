Mets' Noah Syndergaard: Slated to pitch Sunday
Syndergaard is expected to make his final appearance of the season Sunday against the Phillies, Matt Ehalt of The Record reports.
Syndergaard apparently got through his scheduled bullpen session Wednesday without a hitch, clearing the way for him to make his final start of the season. He tossed a scoreless inning Saturday against the Nationals in what was his first start since late April due to a lat issue, and he's slated for another one-inning appearance before closing the books on his 2017 campaign. While this season hasn't been what fantasy owners had hoped for out of Thor, a healthy outing to wrap up the year should erase any concerns heading into the offseason.
More News
-
Mets' Noah Syndergaard: Set for one more appearance•
-
Mets' Noah Syndergaard: Throws five pitches in return•
-
Mets' Noah Syndergaard: Confirmed as Saturday's starter•
-
Mets' Noah Syndergaard: Will pitch one inning Saturday•
-
Mets' Noah Syndergaard: Will be re-evaluated before final homestand•
-
Mets' Noah Syndergaard: Could make two appearances before end of season•
-
Waivers: Hot-hand play or Bryce Harper?
Is Bryce Harper a better bet than a waiver claim like Justin Bour or Jacoby Ellsbury? Scott...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 26
The end of the regular season makes for some curious pitching choices, which of course only...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 26
Final week of the season means things aren't going to go as planned, and that's certainly the...
-
Waivers: Not Hunter Renfroe? Then who?
Is Hunter Renfroe's three-homer game reason enough to add him? Scott White says now may not...
-
Waivers: Why bother with Beltre?
Scott White assesses Adrian Beltre's unexpected return from a "season-ending" hamstring injury...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 25
The Twins have terrific matchups in Fantasy Week 25 (Sept. 18-25), as do the Athletics and...