Mets' Noah Syndergaard: Slated to pitch Sunday

Syndergaard is expected to make his final appearance of the season Sunday against the Phillies, Matt Ehalt of The Record reports.

Syndergaard apparently got through his scheduled bullpen session Wednesday without a hitch, clearing the way for him to make his final start of the season. He tossed a scoreless inning Saturday against the Nationals in what was his first start since late April due to a lat issue, and he's slated for another one-inning appearance before closing the books on his 2017 campaign. While this season hasn't been what fantasy owners had hoped for out of Thor, a healthy outing to wrap up the year should erase any concerns heading into the offseason.