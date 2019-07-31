Mets' Noah Syndergaard: Staying in Queens

The Mets have pulled Syndergaard's name out of trade discussions prior to Wednesday's deadline and plan to retain him for the rest of the season, Joel Sherman of the New York Post reports.

Syndergaard and Zack Wheeler were both thought to be available in the hours leading up to the deadline, but the Mets are apparently only listening to offers on the latter at this time. The Mets' decision to allow Syndergaard to work into the eighth inning of his start in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the White Sox hinted that no deal was really close to materializing. New York could still re-engage with teams in trade talks revolving around Syndergaard later in the winter. The 26-year-old right-hander is under club control through the 2021 season.