Mets' Noah Syndergaard: Still not throwing off mound

Syndergaard (lat) still hasn't returned to mound work, Mike Puma of the New York Post reports.

While Syndergaard continues to progress in his throwing program, the ace has yet to throw off a mound. He has progressed to throwing from 100 feet recently, but he'll need to push that distance to 150 feet without any issues before he returns to the mound. Thor still remains without a firm timetable for return, but the Mets will likely continue to move him along slowly given they aren't very close to contending.