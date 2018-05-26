Mets' Noah Syndergaard: Strikes out eight in Friday's no-decision

Syndergaard didn't factor into the decision in Friday's 4-3 extra-inning loss to the Brewers, allowing three runs on six hits over six innings while striking out eight.

The right-hander threw 50 of 78 pitches for strikes and generated 15 swinging strikes before being lifted for a pinch-hitter in the seventh inning, and Syndergaard as actually in line for the loss before the Mets bailed him out in the top of the ninth. He'll take a 3.06 ERA and dominant 76:13 K:BB in 64.2 innings into his next outing Wednesday in Atlanta.