Mets' Noah Syndergaard: Strikes out eight in loss
Syndergaard (7-5) gave up four runs (three earned) on eight hits and five walks while striking out eight through seven innings to take the loss against the Padres on Wednesday.
Syndergaard registered 17 swinging strikes, but he also struggled with his command. While trade rumors are heating up for the 26-year-old, he has posted a 3.46 ERA and a 28:9 K:BB through four outings in July. Syndergaard will make his next start Tuesday against the White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field.
