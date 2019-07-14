Mets' Noah Syndergaard: Strikes out nine in win
Syndergaard (7-4) struck out nine while allowing two runs on five hits and no walks across seven innings to earn a victory against the Marlins on Saturday.
The right-hander was able to capture his seventh win because of a Robinson Cano homer in the top of the eighth. The game was locked 2-2 when Sydergaard last left the mound. Syndergaard has won four straight decisions, and he hasn't suffered a loss since May 19. Still, his numbers are a little disappointing based on the high standards he set for himself in his first four seasons. Syndergaard is 7-4 with a 4.55 ERA, 1.24 WHIP and 110 strikeouts in 112.2 innings this season. He will look to build upon this performance in his next outing Friday at the Giants.
More News
-
Mets' Noah Syndergaard: Escapes with sixth win•
-
Mets' Noah Syndergaard: Allows three runs in return•
-
Mets' Noah Syndergaard: Activated for Sunday's start•
-
Mets' Noah Syndergaard: On track to return Sunday•
-
Mets' Noah Syndergaard: Fans nine in rehab start•
-
Mets' Noah Syndergaard: Could return Sunday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart: Moncada up
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 17
Favorable matchups for the Indians, Giants and Blue Jays make for some interesting sleeper...
-
Week 17 two-start pitcher rankings
A crowded field of two-start pitchers makes for more sleeper possibilities in Week 17, according...
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, projections
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
H2H Trade Chart (top 200)
We already know Shane Bieber, MVP of the All-Star game, is good, but Scott White is elevating...
-
Waivers: New HR and saves sources
Scott White highlights some interesting pickups for the start of the second half.