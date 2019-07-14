Mets' Noah Syndergaard: Strikes out nine in win

Syndergaard (7-4) struck out nine while allowing two runs on five hits and no walks across seven innings to earn a victory against the Marlins on Saturday.

The right-hander was able to capture his seventh win because of a Robinson Cano homer in the top of the eighth. The game was locked 2-2 when Sydergaard last left the mound. Syndergaard has won four straight decisions, and he hasn't suffered a loss since May 19. Still, his numbers are a little disappointing based on the high standards he set for himself in his first four seasons. Syndergaard is 7-4 with a 4.55 ERA, 1.24 WHIP and 110 strikeouts in 112.2 innings this season. He will look to build upon this performance in his next outing Friday at the Giants.