Mets' Noah Syndergaard: Strikes out seven

Syndergaard (1-1) gave up four runs on five hits with no walks while striking out seven through seven innings in a win over the Twins on Wednesday.

Syndergaard was dominant through seven innings but didn't record an out in the eighth as he allowed three earned runs to put a sour note on a solid performance. The right-hander has a 1-1 record and 4.74 ERA with 20 strikeouts through 19 innings this season. Syndergaard will get his next start Monday against the Phillies at Citizens Bank Park.