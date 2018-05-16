Mets' Noah Syndergaard: Strikes out seven in win over Jays

Syndergaard (3-1) allowed two runs on five hits and two walks across five innings to earn the win Tuesday against the Blue Jays. He struck out seven.

Syndergaard struggled to find the strike zone at times throwing just 56 percent of his pitches for strikes. He struggled in the third inning, loading the bases on two hits and a hit batsman before allowing a two-run single. Syndergaard escaped the jam and continued on, but an elevated pitch count limited him to his second-shortest outing of the season. Still, the man they call Thor hasn't allowed more than three earned runs in a start since the opener and has a solid 3.14 ERA heading into next Monday's favorable matchup with the Marlins.