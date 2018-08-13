Mets' Noah Syndergaard: Strikes out seven in win over Marlins

Syndergaard (8-2) allowed three runs on seven hits and two walks across seven innings to earn the win Sunday against the Marlins. He struck out seven.

Syndergaard allowed singular runs in three different innings, but he did well to limit the damage each time and still came away with a quality start. He threw 68 percent of his pitches for strikes and induced 10 groundball outs to help his cause. Luckily, Syndergaard got just enough run support to escape with a victory and has now done so in four of his last five starts. His strikeout totals are also trending upward after recording just 11 in his first 17 innings since returning from the disabled list, and he'll look to continue his recent form this weekend against the Phillies.