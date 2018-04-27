Mets' Noah Syndergaard: Strikes out seven
Syndergaard allowed one earned run on six hits while walking none and striking out seven across 7.1 innings Thursday against the Cardinals. He did not factor into the decision.
Syndergaard made his longest start of the season, needing 101 pitches to complete his 7.1 innings of work. Known for his strikeout rate, he has shown the ability to mix up his approach in attacking batters as he two outings with 10 or more strikeouts but also has three starts in which he has seemingly sacrificed some strikeouts to pitch deeper into games. Regardless of how he decides to attack batters, Syndergaard remains among the elite starting pitching options.
