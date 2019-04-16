Mets' Noah Syndergaard: Struggles in second straight start

Syndergaard yielded five runs on nine hits and three walks while striking out nine over five frames Tuesday against the Phillies. He didn't factor into the decision in the Mets' 7-6 win in 11 innings.

The Mets have watched Syndergaard and co-ace Jacob deGrom labor through both of their last two turns, with the typically dominant duo failing to turn in a quality start in any of those four outing. For his part, Syndergaard attributed his recent struggles to having a difficult time gripping the ball, per the Associated Press. Thanks to a team off-day Thursday, Syndergaard will get a five-day break until his next turn Sunday in St. Louis and may use the extra time off to tinker with his mechanics.