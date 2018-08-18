Mets' Noah Syndergaard: Surrenders four in loss to Phillies

Syndergaard (8-3) allowed four runs on eight hits and two walks while striking out five across 5.2 innings as he took the loss Friday against Philadelphia.

Syndergaard gave up three runs in the first inning and one in the fourth prior to exiting the game with a three-run deficit. He tossed a season-high 115 pitches, 71 for strikes. Prior to Friday's outing, the 25-year-old right-hander had recorded two straight wins despite surrendering seven runs over 13.1 frames while fanning 13. Syndergaard will look to turn in a better outing his next time through the rotation, which figures to come Wednesday against San Francisco.