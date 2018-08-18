Mets' Noah Syndergaard: Surrenders four in loss to Phillies
Syndergaard (8-3) allowed four runs on eight hits and two walks while striking out five across 5.2 innings as he took the loss Friday against Philadelphia.
Syndergaard gave up three runs in the first inning and one in the fourth prior to exiting the game with a three-run deficit. He tossed a season-high 115 pitches, 71 for strikes. Prior to Friday's outing, the 25-year-old right-hander had recorded two straight wins despite surrendering seven runs over 13.1 frames while fanning 13. Syndergaard will look to turn in a better outing his next time through the rotation, which figures to come Wednesday against San Francisco.
More News
-
Mets' Noah Syndergaard: Strikes out seven in win over Marlins•
-
Mets' Noah Syndergaard: Secures seventh win•
-
Mets' Noah Syndergaard: Takes second loss•
-
Mets' Noah Syndergaard: Activated from DL•
-
Mets' Noah Syndergaard: Confirmed as Wednesday's starter•
-
Mets' Noah Syndergaard: To return early next week•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 22
The Twins have a number of emerging options poised to make an impact in Week 22 (Aug. 20-26),...
-
2018 Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 22
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Week 22 two-start pitcher rankings
Stephen Strasburg is expected back from the DL in Week 22 (Aug. 20-26), adding to the pile...
-
Dynasty: Players gaining, losing value
Some big names have damaged their long-term outlook over the past couple months, but there...
-
Waivers: Trust Buchholz, Glover?
Are we seriously going to trust in Clay Buchholz? Are David Dahl and Koda Glover relevant again?...
-
Has Acuna surpassed Soto?
Ronald Acuna's recent power binge has helped him close the gap on NL Rookie of the Year front-runner...