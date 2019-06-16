Mets' Noah Syndergaard: Sustains hamstring strain
Syndergaard was removed from Saturday's start against the Cardinals with a right hamstring strain, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.
Syndergaard exited the game in the middle of an at-bat during the seventh inning Saturday, grabbing at his right hamstring as he exited the field. The severity of the injury remains unclear, but the fact the team is already calling it a strain likely doesn't bode well for the 26-year-old.
