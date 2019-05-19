Mets' Noah Syndergaard: Takes first loss in May
Syndergaard (3-4) tossed seven innings Sunday, yielding two runs on five hits and a walk while taking the loss in Miami. He struck out three batters.
Syndergaard was locked into a pitcher's duel with Sandy Alcantara through five innings before Miami finally put a run on the board in the sixth frame. The low strikeout number is disappointing, but it's still a promising start from the 6-foot-6 right-hander. He lowered his ERA to 4.50 after entering May with a hideous 6.35. Thor will look to get back in the win column at home against Detroit on Friday.
