Mets' Noah Syndergaard: Takes loss despite quality start

Syndergaard (8-6) took the loss Friday as the Mets were downed 4-1 by the Royals, allowing two runs on five hits and two walks over six innings while striking out six.

The right-hander didn't get enough run support to avoid the loss, but Syndergaard still delivered his seventh straight quality start since the All-Star break. He now sports an ace-like 2.05 ERA, 1.06 WHIP and 50:12 K:BB through 48.1 innings over that stretch, and Syndergaard will look to keep rolling in his next outing Thursday, at home against Cleveland.