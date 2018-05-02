Mets' Noah Syndergaard: Takes loss Tuesday

Syndergaard (2-1) allowed three earned runs on 10 hits while walking one and striking out three across six innings to take the loss Tuesday against the Braves.

Syndergaard got off to a rough start, allowing five hits and all three of his earned runs in the first inning. While he wasn't dominant across the next five innings, he did manage to settle in and put together a baseline quality start. This wasn't his best effort, but there is no reason for concern going forward, as he has put together a strong strikeout rate and shown the ability to work deep into games through seven starts this season.