Mets' Noah Syndergaard: Takes loss Tuesday
Syndergaard (2-1) allowed three earned runs on 10 hits while walking one and striking out three across six innings to take the loss Tuesday against the Braves.
Syndergaard got off to a rough start, allowing five hits and all three of his earned runs in the first inning. While he wasn't dominant across the next five innings, he did manage to settle in and put together a baseline quality start. This wasn't his best effort, but there is no reason for concern going forward, as he has put together a strong strikeout rate and shown the ability to work deep into games through seven starts this season.
More News
-
Mets' Noah Syndergaard: Moves up in pitching schedule•
-
Mets' Noah Syndergaard: Strikes out seven•
-
Mets' Noah Syndergaard: Provides quality start Friday•
-
Mets' Noah Syndergaard: Fans 11 in no-decision•
-
Mets' Noah Syndergaard: Battled blister but not concerned•
-
Mets' Noah Syndergaard: Picks up second win of season•
-
Waivers: Dodger opportunies
Corey Seager's season-ending injury also provides opportunity with the Dodgers, most of all...
-
Podcast: Seager, Monday stars
Need a Corey Seager replacement? Confused by A.J. Pollock’s home runs? Concerned about Jake...
-
Nick Kingham, Caleb Smith might be legit
Nick Kingham and Caleb Smith weren't exactly prized commodities coming into the season, but...
-
Seager injury tests SS depth
Corey Seager needs Tommy John surgery, which is of course a big blow to his Fantasy owners....
-
Who is Ozzie Albies?
Can we believe in this version of Ozzie Albies, the young Braves second baseman who is tearing...
-
Mailbag: Slow-starter worries?
What should you do with slow starters like Francisco Lindor? Should you buy into fast starters...