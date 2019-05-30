Mets' Noah Syndergaard: Takes no-decision in loss
Syndergaard (3-4) took a no-decision Wednesday against the Dodgers after allowing three runs on seven hits and two walks while punching out five through six innings of work.
Syndergaard left with the game with a 8-3 lead but a ninth-inning Dodgers rally against Edwin Diaz robbed the right-hander of a win. This season has proved to be a tough one for Syndergaard as he deals with both mental and mechanical issues, but no doubt the ace has much left to offer this season. He'll carry a 4.90 ERA, 1.27 WHIP and 77:17 K:BB into a home contest against the struggling Giants.
