Mets' Noah Syndergaard: Takes part in agility drills

Syndergaard (hamstring) played catch and took part in agility drills before Monday's game, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports. "It's really encouraging just going out there and not really having any limitations, not feeling any pain," Syndergaard said, noting that he felt only a slight pull in his hamstring during his afternoon workout. "So we're just taking things day-by-day."

The right-hander appears on track to miss only one turn through the rotation, although the Mets' schedule means they will actually need to find a fill-in option for Syndergaard twice before he's eligible to come off the IL on June 26.