Mets' Noah Syndergaard: Takes second loss

Syndergaard (6-2) surrendered three runs on six hits and one walk while striking out four across seven innings as he was saddled with the loss Wednesday against the Nationals.

Syndergaard turned in a quality outing, allowing one run in the first and two more in the third on a home run, but he would exit the ballgame with a 3-1 deficit. This was his first game back from yet another stint on the disabled list, as he'd been on the shelf since July 20 after contracting hand, foot and mouth disease while at a youth baseball camp. Through 14 starts this season, Syndergaard owns a 2.98 ERA and 1.22 WHIP with an 87:16 K:BB over 81.2 innings.