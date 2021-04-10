Syndergaard (elbow) will throw a live batting practice session Saturday, Deesha Thosar of the New York Daily News reports.
Syndergaard hit 96 mph during a bullpen session in mid-March, and he continues to progress in his throwing program while working his way back from Tommy John surgery. The right-hander is on the 60-day injured list and won't be able to return to game action until late May at the earliest, but his progress has been encouraging so far.
