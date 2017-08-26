Mets' Noah Syndergaard: Throws batting practice Saturday
Syndergaard (lat) threw live batting practice Saturday, Marc Carig of Newsday reports.
The club has yet to set a target date for Syndergaard to make a rehab start, but Saturday's workout is a step in the right direction for the hard-throwing righty. The Mets are heading into Saturday's game against the Nationals with a 56-71 record and have been hit with a string of injuries, making the playoffs seem out of reach and giving them no reason to rush Syndergaard back. However, owners should expect to see Syndergaard on the mound before the season comes to a close.
