Mets' Noah Syndergaard: Throws first bullpen

Syndergaard threw 20 pitches Tuesday in his first bullpen session since tearing his lat in late April, Mike Puma of the New York Post reports.

For those who like hyperbole, Syndergaard told Anthony DiComo of MLB.com that this is "the best I've ever felt." He intends to return this season, although given how much time he has missed, a reasonable throwing program likely wouldn't have him back until early-to-mid September at the earliest. The Mets have made it clear that if Syndergaard does return this year, it will be in the rotation. Syndergaard could very easily pitch like an ace over three starts in September, so it's hard to cut him loose in any single-season format.