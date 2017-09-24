Mets' Noah Syndergaard: Throws five pitches in return

Syndergaard pitched a scoreless first inning with just a single hit allowed before exiting Saturday's loss to Washington. He didn't factor into the decision.

Syndergaard's last start was on April 30, so after missing nearly five months, the hard-throwing righty was handled cautiously by the Mets. Barring any setbacks, he projects to make another appearance before the end of the season. It's probably not worth owning Syndergaard outside of keeper/dynasty settings at this stage of the game.