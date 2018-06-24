Mets' Noah Syndergaard: Throws off mound

Syndergaard (finger) threw off a mound Sunday, Matt Ehalt of The Bergen Record reports.

Syndergaard continues to progress in his recovery from a strained ligament in his right index finger. He's now been out for a full month, so there's a good chance he needs a rehab assignment before returning to the action, though an exact timetable has yet to be determined.

