Mets' Noah Syndergaard: Throws off mound
Syndergaard (finger) threw off a mound Sunday, Matt Ehalt of The Bergen Record reports.
Syndergaard continues to progress in his recovery from a strained ligament in his right index finger. He's now been out for a full month, so there's a good chance he needs a rehab assignment before returning to the action, though an exact timetable has yet to be determined.
