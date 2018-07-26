Mets' Noah Syndergaard: To return early next week

Syndergaard (illness) is slated to return to the rotation early next week against the Nationals, Matt Ehalt of The Bergen Record reports.

The Mets have a two-game series in Washington on Tuesday and Wednesday, and Syndergaard is eligible to return on either date. Thursday's starter, Steven Matz, could pitch Tuesday on normal rest, or he could be given an extra day if Syndergaard is ready to return for the first game of that series. This latest DL stint was due to hand, foot and mouth disease. Syndergaard last pitched July 20 against the Yankees, giving up one run on eight hits while striking out four over five innings.