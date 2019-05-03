Mets' Noah Syndergaard: Tosses shutout

Syndergaard (2-3) pitched a complete-game shutout with 10 strikeouts while allowing four hits and one walk in a victory against the Reds on Thursday.

The man nicknamed "Thor" did everything in this one, as in addition to the complete-game shutout, he accounted for the only run in the 1-0 victory, hitting a solo bomb. While this was an awesome day for Syndergaard, he still has more work to do to bring his numbers back to normal. Even after the shutout, he is 2-3 with a 5.02 ERA, 1.28 WHIP and 49 strikeouts in 43 innings this season. Syndergaard will look to build upon this great performance in his next start on the road Tuesday against the Padres.